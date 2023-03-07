Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

