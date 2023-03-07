SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £124.32 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($149.49).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 46 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($149.35).

On Friday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 52 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £125.32 ($150.70).

SSP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 262.41 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,430.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.80 ($3.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SSP Group

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.91) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.57 ($3.65).

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.