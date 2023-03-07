SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £124.32 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($149.49).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 46 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($149.35).
- On Friday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 52 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £125.32 ($150.70).
SSP Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 262.41 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,430.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.80 ($3.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
