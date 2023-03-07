Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after buying an additional 269,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,221,000 after purchasing an additional 129,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

