Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $990 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.