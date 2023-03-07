Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.22-7.42 EPS.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

