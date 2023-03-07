Swipe 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.07 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Swipe has a market cap of $155.53 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00422912 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,396.43 or 0.28586054 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 557,033,028 coins and its circulating supply is 557,032,463 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.
Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”
Buying and Selling Swipe
