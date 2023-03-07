Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

NASDAQ TER opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

