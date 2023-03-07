The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 265.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,002 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AES worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 99.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 129.2% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,296 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3,973.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

