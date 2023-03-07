The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 15,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

