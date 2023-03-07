The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 15,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz
In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz Stock Performance
KHC stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
