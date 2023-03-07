TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,805,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,478 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.09% of TransUnion worth $583,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 42.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of TRU opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

