Traxx Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Traxx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $378,819.11 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traxx has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traxx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00422912 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,396.43 or 0.28586054 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traxx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.