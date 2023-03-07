Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Cut by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

