Triton International Limited (TRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on March 24th

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Triton International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Triton International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRTN opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. Triton International has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Triton International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Triton International by 119.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

