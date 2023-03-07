Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 12,740 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in N-able were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NABL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth $388,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in N-able by 35.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 281,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in N-able by 94.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in N-able by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth $1,838,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In other N-able news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

N-able Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

