Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,914 shares of company stock worth $2,536,491 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading

