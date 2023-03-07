Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Gossamer Bio Profile

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.