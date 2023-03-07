Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,894 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Skillsoft were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Skillsoft Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $291.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Skillsoft

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 108.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillsoft news, CAO Jose Torres bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick Kolek purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jose Torres purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205,000 shares of company stock worth $219,050. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skillsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Further Reading

