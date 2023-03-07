Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 1,021.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,476 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.20% of Oil States International worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Oil States International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OIS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Oil States International Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE OIS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

