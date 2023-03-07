Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 636 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after buying an additional 591,959 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 177.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KROS opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KROS. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

