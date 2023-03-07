Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,317 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $11,925,000. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $8,107,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $4,485,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

