Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after buying an additional 586,595 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,090,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 357.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 100,728 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGN shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
NASDAQ DSGN opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $26.30.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
