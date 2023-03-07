Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $469,000 Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,268,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 694.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.73. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

