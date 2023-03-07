Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,027,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Price Performance

ASTE stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.