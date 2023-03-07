Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 20,460 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CEVA by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

