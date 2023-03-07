Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 1,597.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,599 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in UWM were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UWMC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.43.

UWM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.