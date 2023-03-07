Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,573 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cimpress by 50.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,521 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 39.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 194.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 238.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth $1,607,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $503,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $503,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215 and sold 53,196 shares worth $1,483,459. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $67.31.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

