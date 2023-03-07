Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 24,802 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,802 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OFG stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.