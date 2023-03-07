Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 24,802 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,802 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of OFG stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.
OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.