Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,273 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Gartner were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Gartner by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 287.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Gartner by 100.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $341.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total value of $1,215,405.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,660. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

