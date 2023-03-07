Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $472,000 Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

