Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 99,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Membership Collective Group by 34.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NYSE MCG opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $366.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Mark Ein purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,718.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Caring purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,075.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 358,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,120. Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

