Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $39,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

