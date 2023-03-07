UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stake Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 10,083.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 171.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

