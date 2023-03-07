United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

IPG stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

