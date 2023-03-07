United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 909 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,969,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after buying an additional 1,436,028 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,738,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.