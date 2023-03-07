United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,672,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock worth $6,375,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $307.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

