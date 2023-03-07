United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 230 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Leidos by 27.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 227.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 121,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $35,515,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 447.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 257,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 210,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leidos Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.