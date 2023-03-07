United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 143.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 78,521 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 19.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USL opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

Further Reading

