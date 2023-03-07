Verona Pharma plc to Post FY2027 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verona Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

