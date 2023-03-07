Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Victory Capital news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,641,780.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.