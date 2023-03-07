Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €69.20 ($73.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($137.93).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

