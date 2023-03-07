Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 469,941 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after acquiring an additional 376,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 305,031 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 253,100 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Featured Stories

