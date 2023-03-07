WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 979.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile



WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

