Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Westlake by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Westlake Stock Down 3.1 %

Westlake stock opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

