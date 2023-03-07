Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 864,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $101,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

