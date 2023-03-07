Windward (LON:WNWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 115 ($1.38) price objective on the stock.

Windward Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of WNWD stock opened at GBX 51.90 ($0.62) on Monday. Windward has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 151 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £44.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.05.

About Windward



Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

