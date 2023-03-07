Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 975.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $188.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.72. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.