X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Stake Lowered by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.62% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of EASG stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EASG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders index, a principles-based, market-cap-weighted index of stocks from developed markets outside of the US and Canada. EASG was launched on Sep 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.