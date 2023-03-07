Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Zalando Stock Performance

ZAL stock opened at €39.12 ($41.62) on Tuesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.86 and its 200-day moving average is €30.74.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

