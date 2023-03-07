Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,772 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

