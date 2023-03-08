12,680 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 65.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 79,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.5% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 81,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 140.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 54,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

